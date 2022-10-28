NMIMS MBA 2022 Application Deadline On October 31; Details Here

NMIMS MBA 2022 application window to close on October 31

The registration window for Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) will close on October 31. Candidates who have registered for NMAT 2022 should complete their NMIMS registration on or before October 31. The institute is offering a total number of 1,800 seats across 9 MBA programmes in all NMIMS campuses of Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Indore, Navi Mumbai.

The candidate who possesses a Bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognized university with a minimum score of 50 per cent for MBA Core, Pharma, Human Resource and a minimum of 55 per cent marks for Business Analytics and Digital Transformation is eligible to apply. Aspirants can register for the NMIMS MBA programme by paying Rs 2,600 as an application fee. "To increase the chances for admission in NMIMS, Students should register with NMIMS before appearing for the NMAT entrance exam," NMIMS said in a release.

NMIMS MBA Seat Details

MBA (Finance/Marketing/Operations) - 600

MBA Human Resource - 120

MBA - (Business Analytics) - 120

MBA (Digital Transformation) - 60

MBA Pharmaceutical Management - 120

MBA Bengaluru - 240

MBA Hyderabad (Jadcherla) - 240

MBA Navi Mumbai - 180

MBA Indore - 120

NMIMS MBA 2022 Application Form: How To Register

Step 1: Candidates first visit the official website-- nmat.nmims.edu

Step 2: Log in with your GMAC ID and password

Step 3: Fill in all the details as instructed in the NMIMS Registration form

Step 4: Cross-check the application form and pay the application fees

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference.

Students who do not register for the exam will have to wait one more year to get into NMIMS' MBA program. Candidates have to register for NMIMS before their NMAT scheduled exam date or October 31, whichever is earlier.