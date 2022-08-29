NMIMS Hyderabad Extends Application Deadline For MBA Programme; Apply Till November 21

Image credit: Shutterstock The last date to register for the NMIMS Hyderabad MBA programme is November 21.

NMIMS Hyderabad has extended the registration deadline for the MBA programmes through NMAT for the academic year 2023-25. The last date to register for the NMIMS Hyderabad MBA programme is November 21. Candidates can apply for the NMIMS MBA programme through the official website- nmimshyderabad.org. Earlier, the registration deadline for the MBA programme was October 31.

A bachelor's degree is the minimum qualification required to enrol in the NMIMS MBA programme. However, work experience is required for some MBA specialisations. In order to get selected for the NMIMS MBA programme, students also need to appear in the NMAT entrance exam.

The first year of the MBA programme of NMIMS is compulsory for all students, while the second year includes a list of required and elective courses. The electives are offered in the specialisations of Marketing, Finance, Operations, IT, Analytics, HR, Strategy, and General Management. Students can choose to specialise in just one elective in trimesters four, five, and six, or take courses from multiple specialisations. The programme includes a mandatory four-week winter internship and a two-month summer internship.

Students in this MBA programme will develop strong communication skills, domain knowledge, and decision-making skills in structured and unstructured environments, and will demonstrate the ability to show leadership and teamwork in a cross-cultural setting, as well as the aptitude to take calculated risks. The MBA programme is designed in consultation with industry experts to provide students with the latest industry requisite skills.

Speaking on the NMAT, Professor Ponnam Abhilash, Program Chair, SBM, NMIMS Hyderabad said, “NMIMS Hyderabad is known for its high standards of curriculum design, faculty excellence, academic excellence, career development, and employability. It is one of India's most prestigious institutes with impressive AMBA accreditation. NMIMS will accept the results of the first NMAT exam attempted by the candidate. Students may apply for NMIMS prior to the scheduled NMAT by GMAC exam on or before November 21, whichever is earlier. The core MBA programmes will give students enormous knowledge, discipline, and market readiness.”

NMIMS Hyderabad achieved a placement record of 100 per cent. The highest and average package offered during the 2022 placement drive was Rs 16 lakhs per annum and 11.65 lakh per annum, respectively.

With 50+ new graduate internship recruiters and 60+ summer internship recruiters, it has expanded financial recruitment packages with its reach into the pharmaceutical, information technology, FMCG, consulting, and financial services industries. The top recruiters of NMIMS Hyderabad in 2022 include Deloitte, Infosys, KPMG, EY, AON, ICICI Bank, and Dell.