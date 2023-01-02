  • Home
NMIMS CET 2023: Registration Window Open; Apply Till May 21

The CET 2023 exam will be held at test centres from January 4, 2023 to May 31, 2023.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Jan 2, 2023 10:26 pm IST

NMIMS CET 2023
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) is currently accepting applications for the Common Entrance Test (CET) 2023. Candidates can register online for CET for admission to the undergraduate and integrated degree programmes till May 21, 2023. The application link for the CET entrance exam is available on the official website- nmims.edu/admission.

The CET exam is a computer-based test (CBT) at test centres from January 4, 2023 to May 31, 2023. The exam date scheduling window will be available till May 23, 2023. On the basis of the performance of the candidates in the CET examination, the merit list will be prepared.

NMIMS CET 2023 Registration Direct Link

To be eligible to appear in CET 2023 for admission to the B Tech and MBA Tech (Integrated) candidates must have English as a compulsory subject with Science or Vocational Science. Candidates must also have a minimum of 45 per cent mark in Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry or a vocational subject for all campuses. Class 12 or candidates passing Diploma Engineering with a minimum of 45 per cent are eligible to apply.

For the B Pharm and MBA (Pharma Tech) programme, candidates need to have 45 per cent marks or above in Physics, Mathematics, Biology (PCB) or Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry (PCM) in Class 12 or equivalent examination.

NMIMS CET 2023 Application Form: How To Register

  • Go to the official website- nmims.edu.
  • Fresh candidates can register by creating an account by entering the necessary details.
  • Then fill out the application form, upload the necessary documents and pay the registration fee.
  • Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference.

Candidates can secure admission to the various programmes of NMIMS through the CET, Law Aptitude Test (LAT) and National Test for Programs After Twelfth (NPAT).

NMIMS Common Entrance Test
