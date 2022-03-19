Indian Iron Ore Miner NMDC Signs MoU With IIT Kharagpur For Drone-Based Mineral Exploration

Image credit: File Photo NMDC and IIT Kharagpur would develop spectral products, methods and algorithms for exploration using the drone

India's state-run iron ore miner, National Mineral Development Corporation Ltd.(NMDC) has entered into collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Kharagpur) for drone-based mineral exploration. The MoU for ‘Drone-Based Mineral Exploration’ was signed on a virtual platform which was attended by Sumit Deb, CMD, Amitava Mukherjee, Director (Finance), Somnath Nandi, Director (Technical), D.K.Mohanty, Director (Production) from NMDC and professors from IIT Kharagpur, the release mentioned.

NMDC and IIT Kharagpur would develop spectral products, methods and algorithms for exploration using the Drone (UAV) for mining. "The collaboration between NMDC and IIT Kharagpur would further lead to the development of software spectral tools for mineral excavation and capacity building programs on mining technology," the release read.

Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC said, “NMDC would be the first CPSE in India to conduct Drone-based Geophysical Surveys and Hyperspectral Studies for Mineral Exploration in the country. NMDC’s tie up with IIT-Kharagpur will open a new chapter and set a benchmark in the field of mineral exploration for the nation.”

NMDC has been exploring minerals for six decades for a wide range of minerals such as Copper, Rock phosphate, Limestone, magnesite, Diamond, Tungsten and Beach sands amongst others right from the reconnaissance G4 level to the detailed G1 Level of UNFC. At present, NMDC is conducting exploration for various minerals in the state and also in the Beloda-Belmundi block in Chhattisgarh for Diamonds, it read.