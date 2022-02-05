NMC Warns Candidates Of 'Fake' Notice On NExT Exam Syllabus And Marks Distribution

Image credit: Shutterstock NMC warns candidates of 'fake' notice on NExT exam (representational)

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has warned candidates against a fake public notice being circulated regarding change in syllabus and marks distribution in National Exit Exam Test (NExT). The fake notice dated February 3 says that the NMC has issued new guidelines for NExT according to which subjects and marks distribution will change and candidates will have to follow a new structure.

"As per the new guidelines of NMC the subjects and marks distribution regarding NExT will be now change and candidates have to follow the new structure," the fake notice reads.

Terming the notice as 'fake', the NMC in a statement said, "It is informed to all that below attached document is fake and is not issued by EMRB (NMC). All concerned may kindly take notice of this."

All 19 subjects in new Medical Council of India (MCI) curriculum will be included in the exit test syllabus for MBBS, But subjetc-wise marks distribution will be drastically different than what it was in NEET-PG exam or MCI Screening exam (Foreign Medical Graduate Examination), The clinical subjects will carry disproportionately more marks than pre-& para-clinical subjects, the fake notice claimed.

"There will be a total of 240 multiple choice questions (MCQs) in NExT. About the marking scheme, it said that for each correct answer, 4 marks will be awarded and one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer," it said.