NMC Urges Supreme Court To Extend Admission Dates Of MBBS, Super Speciality Courses

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has filed applications to the Supreme Court of India urging for an extension of the deadline to MBBS and Super Speciality admissions. NMC, in its application to the Supreme Court of India, has asked it to extend the deadline of MBBS and Super Speciality admission dates till January 15, 2021 for the academic session 2020-21.

“In view of reopening of medical colleges after lockdown on account of COVID-19 pandemic, the time schedule prescribed earlier could not be followed. Accordingly, the National Medical Commission has filed applications in the Hon’ble Supreme Court praying for extension of deadlines,” an NMC statement said.

It further added: “The order passed by the Hon’ble Supreme Court will be uploaded on the NMC website on due course.”

Earlier on December 23, NMC has allowed the PG degree students of 2018-2019 batch and 2019-2020 batch to submit their thesis at least three months before the Theory and Clinical/ Practical examination instead of the earlier six months as a COVID-19 relief.