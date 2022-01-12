  • Home
  • Education
  • NMC To Start New Academic Session For 2021’s Broad Specialty Courses From February 1, 2022

NMC To Start New Academic Session For 2021’s Broad Specialty Courses From February 1, 2022

The academic curriculum for the diploma and degree courses, NMC said, will be completed by December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2024 respectively.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 12, 2022 10:45 am IST

RELATED NEWS

PM Modi To Inaugurate 11 Medical Colleges In Tamil Nadu Today
D.Litt Row: Kerala Varsity VC Says He Was Being Careful With The Grammar And Spelling Of His Life
Jawaharlal Nehru University To Discuss Modalities Of Implementation Of CUCET In Academic Council Meeting
IGNOU Launches AICTE-Approved Virtual MBA Programme
Higher Educational Institutions Will Serve As Enablers In Indian Innovation: MoS Education Ministry
PM Modi To Virtually Inaugurate 11 Medical Colleges In Tamil Nadu Tomorrow
NMC To Start New Academic Session For 2021’s Broad Specialty Courses From February 1, 2022
New academic session for broad specialty courses will begin from Feb 1
New Delhi:

The new academic session for the broad specialty courses will begin from February 1, 2022, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has announced. The academic curriculum for the diploma and degree courses, NMC said, will be completed by December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2024 respectively. The postgraduate degree and diploma students will however be required to complete the period of 36 and 24 months respectively to complete the course.

“There has been a delay in the starting of the Broad Specialty Courses on account of Covid Pandemic in the year 2021. Therefore, the National Medical Commission has decided that academic session for the Broad Specialty courses for the year 2021 shall commence from 1st Feb 2022,” a NMC statement said.

nmc, academic curriculum, nmc academic session, broad specialty coursesSource: nmc.org.in

NMC had earlier extended recognised postgraduate (PG) medical courses by one year for the academic session 2020-21.

“As per the Post Graduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB), it has been decided that recognised PG courses will be extended for another one year when those are granted by the specific university (in which the PG course are running under or granted) for the academic year 2020-21 and shall be valid for a period of one year.”


Click here for more Education News
Education News academic session National Medical Commission (NMC)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
UCEED 2022 Admit Card Today; Here’s How To Download
UCEED 2022 Admit Card Today; Here’s How To Download
Why Is National Youth Day 2022 Celebrated On Swami Vivekananda's Birth Anniversary? Significance, History
Why Is National Youth Day 2022 Celebrated On Swami Vivekananda's Birth Anniversary? Significance, History
PM Modi To Inaugurate 11 Medical Colleges In Tamil Nadu Today
PM Modi To Inaugurate 11 Medical Colleges In Tamil Nadu Today
PM Modi To Inaugurate National Youth Festival Today
PM Modi To Inaugurate National Youth Festival Today
MCC To Start Registrations For NEET PG 2021 Counselling From Today; Check Details
MCC To Start Registrations For NEET PG 2021 Counselling From Today; Check Details
.......................... Advertisement ..........................