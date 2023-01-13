  • Home
  • NMC Reopens Portal To Fill In Data Of Candidates Admitted In PG Broad Speciality, Super Speciality Courses

NMC Reopens Portal To Fill In Data Of Candidates Admitted In PG Broad Speciality, Super Speciality Courses

The colleges and institutions are required to fill in the requisite data in the stipulated time and no physical or manual data will be accepted.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Jan 13, 2023 5:08 pm IST

Colleges can now fill in data of candidates admitted in PG broad speciality and super speciality courses
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has reopened online portal for Medical colleges and institutions to fill in the details of the candidates that have taken admission in postgraduate (PG) Broad Specialty and PG Super Speciality courses. On the basis of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG and NEET SS 2022, the colleges will be able to upload details till January 17, 2023. The colleges will not be able to share the data physically or manually.

NMC's official notice reads: "Accordingly, all the Medical Colleges/ Institutes in India under the Commission are hereby informed that the online portal for filling up the details of candidates who took admission in PG Broad Specialty and Super Specialty Courses, shall be reopened from 13 to 17 January, 2023".

Also Read || NMC Extends Last Date To Submit MBBS Students' Details By Medical Colleges

Additionally, the last date for admission under the special stray vacancy round for the vacant PG (MD, MS or Diploma) seats will conclude tomorrow, January 14. The state counselling authorities will also have to complete the process of admission or counselling for the state quota by January 14, 2023. After the second round of counselling, the reporting by the candidates to the allotted institutes ended on January 12, 2023.

Meantime, The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has extended the the MBBS internship cut-off date to June 30. Currently, the cut-off date for aspirants to complete their mandatory one-year internship is March 31, 2023.

