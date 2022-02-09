NMC Issues Notice For MBBS Admission In China; "Online Courses Not To Be Recognised"

Image credit: Shutterstock Students are advised to exercise due diligence in choosing where to pursue medical education from, the notice reads. (representational)

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued a notice regarding university admission to MBBS programmes in China. In an official notice dated February 8, 2022, the NMC has said that the External Affairs Ministry has noticed that some universities in People's Republic of China have started issuing notices for MBBS admission for the current and upcoming academic years.

"It has come to the notice of the Ministry of External Affairs, Govt of India, that few universities in People's Republic of China have started issuing notices for admission to MBBS programmes for the current and upcoming academic years," NMC Secretary Dr Sandhya Bhullar said in the official notice.

In this context, any prospective student needs to be aware that the government of People's Republic of China has imposed strict travel restrictions in the wake of COVID-19 and suspended all visas since November 2020, the notice further reads.

A large number of international students including Indian students have not been able to return to China to continue their studies due to these restrictions. Thus far, there has been no relaxation in the restrictions, it said.

Further, the Chinese authorities have conveyed earlier that courses will be conducted online. As per the extant rules, the NMC does not recognise or approve medical courses done only by online mode.

Ms Sandhya Bhullar further said that students are advised to refer to FMGE Regulations before applying or planning to seek admission in any institutions in China/ Foreign institutions. Students are advised to exercise due diligence in choosing where to pursue medical education from, the notice reads.