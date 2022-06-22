NMC Issues Guidelines For Competency-Based Postgraduate Training Programmes

NMC issues guidelines for PG training programmes

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued guidelines for competency-based postgraduate training programme. The NMC guidelines has been prepared and released for the broad and super-speciality courses. The commission has asked all medical colleges and institutions to follow the guidelines while teaching these subjects. The guidelines are available on the official website of NMC – nmc.org.

NMC in its notification said: “The National Medical Commission, through Subject Expert Groups, has prepared guidelines for competency-based postgraduate training programme for various broad and superspecialty subjects.”

These guidelines, as per the NMC statement, have been scrutinized by the reconciliation board cum expert group of NMC and are uploaded on NMC website. These guidelines will be mandatory teaching-learning material for all institutions, colleges under NMC.