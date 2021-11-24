NMC Issues Anti-Ragging Regulations For Medical Colleges; Asks Heads Of Institutions To Form Committees

NMC anti ragging guidelines 2021 released

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released anti-ragging guidelines for the prevention and prohibition of ragging in medical colleges and institutions. NMC has asked all the medical exam and counselling conducting entities including NTA, NBE, MCC, NExT and all the medical colleges to include the anti-ragging regulations in their information brochure.

NMC has directed all medical colleges to take measures that eliminate ragging inside and outside campus. Anti ragging squads and committees must be there in the college and any complaints regarding ragging should be entertained immediately and pepper actions must be ensured.

NMC's Anti Ragging Guidelines:

NMC has released a set of guidelines, some of the points mentioned by NMC is as followed:

Medical colleges or institutions shall stagger the dates of admission in a way that the fresh batch gets admitted before the commencement of new sessions of senior batches.

Institutions must ensure video-surveillance that covers all possible areas of the college’s premises. Every spot where ragging was once reported or can be done should be invigilated properly.

Every medical college shall seek assistance of professional counsellors or in-house counsellors as available in the Department of Psychiatry before the commencement of the academic session, to be available for counselling students.

Authorities must take measures to encourage healthy interaction between freshers and seniors..

At the time of admission, students and parents must submit an undertaking that states that students will not get involved in any sort of ragging in or outside the premises.

Before the academic session starts, the Head of the institution shall convene and address a meeting of various functionaries or agencies, such as hostel wardens, representatives of students, parents or guardians, faculty, district administration including the police, to discuss the measures for curbing ragging

Head of institution shall constitute Anti-Ragging Committees, Anti-Ragging Squads and other such committees which ensure prohibition and prevention of ragging.

Immediate action must be taken on receiving the information of an incident of ragging, the anti-ragging squad or an appropriate authority shall make an immediate on-the-spot enquiry and submit a report or recommendations to the head of the Institution