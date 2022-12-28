NMC Invites Suggestions On Draft National Exit Test Regulations

National Medical Commission (NMC) has released draft regulations on NeXT

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released draft regulations related to National Exit Test (NExT) and has invited comments from the stakeholders on the proposed draft. Stakeholders are required to share their comments within 30 days of publication of the notice with a subject tagline 'Comments on draft regulations regarding National Exit Test (NExT)'.

The stakeholders are required to share comments in Microsoft Word (docx) or machine-readable PDF format, which needs to be emailed at comments.regulations@nmc.org.in.



The objective of the regulations is to bring uniformity in the summative evaluation across the country with reference to the minimum common standards of education and training of a medical graduate.

The draft regulation mentions that the National Ext Test (NExT) will form the basis of certifying the eligibility of the medical graduate to register to practice the modern system of medicine in India and therefore serve as a licentiate examination. NeXT will also determine the eligibility and ranking for the purpose of admission of those who want to pursue further PG medical education in the country in broad medical specialities and therefore serve as an entrance exam for admission.

As per the regulation, the National Exit Test (NExT) is applicable to-