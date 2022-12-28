  • Home
NMC Invites Suggestions On Draft National Exit Test Regulations

As per the draft regulations on National Exit Test (NExT), the exam comprises two separate exams called "Steps". Step 1 will be theoretical and Step 2 will be practical or clinical and viva voce exam.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Dec 28, 2022 11:49 pm IST

National Medical Commission (NMC) has released draft regulations on NeXT
New Delhi:

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released draft regulations related to National Exit Test (NExT) and has invited comments from the stakeholders on the proposed draft. Stakeholders are required to share their comments within 30 days of publication of the notice with a subject tagline 'Comments on draft regulations regarding National Exit Test (NExT)'.

The stakeholders are required to share comments in Microsoft Word (docx) or machine-readable PDF format, which needs to be emailed at comments.regulations@nmc.org.in. Also Read || NMC Asks Medical Colleges To Submit Details Of MBBS Students By December 31

The objective of the regulations is to bring uniformity in the summative evaluation across the country with reference to the minimum common standards of education and training of a medical graduate.

The draft regulation mentions that the National Ext Test (NExT) will form the basis of certifying the eligibility of the medical graduate to register to practice the modern system of medicine in India and therefore serve as a licentiate examination. NeXT will also determine the eligibility and ranking for the purpose of admission of those who want to pursue further PG medical education in the country in broad medical specialities and therefore serve as an entrance exam for admission. Also Read || National Medical Commission Warns Students Against Admission In This Kyrgyzstan Medical College

As per the regulation, the National Exit Test (NExT) is applicable to-

  1. All undergraduate medical students pursuing the degree of MBBS in all medical colleges as approved by NMC through the medical assessment and rating board as well as the Undergraduate Medical Education Board
  2. All foreign medical graduates approved by NMC for the purpose of obtaining a licence to practice medicine as a registered medical practitioner in India and for enrolment in the state register or the national register.
  3. Any other person with a medical degree for purpose such as pursuing an academic course, observership or any other purposes as may be specified and approved by NMC through due notification or regulations from time to time.
