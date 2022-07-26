NMC Has Not Given Permission To Transfer Any Foreign Medical Students In Indian Institutes, Says Government

  • Home
No permission has been given by the National Medical Commission (NMC) to transfer or accommodate any foreign medical students in any Indian medical institute or university, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

National Medical Commission NMC

No permission has been given by the National Medical Commission (NMC) to transfer or accommodate any foreign medical students in any Indian medical institute or university, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday. The information was shared by Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar in response to a written question on whether the NMC has not approved the decision of states to allow admission in their medical colleges to Indian medical students returning from war-torn Ukraine.

"There are no such provisions in the Indian Medical Council Act 1956 and the National Medical Commission Act, 2019 as well as the regulations to accommodate or transfer medical students from any foreign medical institutes to medical colleges in India," the minister said.

"Foreign medical students/graduates are either covered under 'Screening Test Regulations, 2002' or 'Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiate Regulations (FMCG), 2021,' as the case may be," she said.

On whether the government will instruct the NMC to relax the extant guidelines to facilitate their admission to Indian medical colleges, as a special case, Ms Pawar "There are no such provisions in the Indian Medical Council Act 1956 and the National Medical Commission Act, 2019 as well as the regulations to accommodate or transfer medical students from any foreign medical institutes to Indian medical colleges."

"As per information received from MEA, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv has communicated with all the concerned universities in Ukraine for providing transcript and other documents in a smooth manner to the students. All details have been provided on the website of Embassy to assist students to address any related issues," she said.

National Medical Commission (NMC)
