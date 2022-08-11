NMC Extends Registration Deadline For MBBS Courses, New Medical Colleges

Image credit: shutterstock.com The application process can be submitted online till August 31

The National Medical Commission has extended the registration deadline for undergraduate MBBS courses, new medical colleges, increasing medical seats for the new academic year 2023-24. The application process can be submitted online on the official website- nmc.org.in till August 31.

NMC in its notification mentioned, "after due consideration, the medical assessment and rating board of National Medical Commission hereby extends the date and time for receipt of the applications upto August 31 (6 PM)". The medical colleges need to submit the applications with the following documents- essentiality certificate, consent of affiliation in prescribed Performa, details of the hospital. The application process was earlier invited from July 21, and the registration deadline was August 10. ALSO READ | NEET UG 2022 Answer Key, OMR Response Sheet Soon

Meanwhile, NMC urged medical colleges imparting post graduate courses to take care of their students' mental health and well-being by ensuring they get adequate rest, weekly offs, counselling, sanctioned leaves and a conducive working environment.

The commission has also asked these colleges to submit action-taken reports on the issue as well as the practice they follow with special mention of cases of suicide, gender bias and incidences of dishonour to a woman's decency, as reported by PTI.