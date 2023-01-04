NMC Extends Last Date To Submit MBBS Students' Details By Medical Colleges
The National Medical Commission (NMC) has extended the last date to submit the details of students enrolled in the first year MBBS programme for 2022-23 academic session.
The National Medical Commission (NMC) has extended the last date to submit the details of students enrolled in the first year MBBS programme for 2022-23 academic session. The Medical colleges can now fill up data of joined students on NMC website-- nmc.org.in till January 10, 2023. The Commission has extended the deadline as several medical colleges have not uploaded complete data of students due to which difficulties are being faced in monitoring the online data of the joined students.
Earlier the last date for colleges to submit details of first-year MBBS student was December 31, 2022. "As a one time major the last date for uploading the data/details of the students enrolled for 1 year MBBS degree for the academic year 2022-23 is hereby extended till 10 January, 20123 (midnight). You are, therefore, ance again requested to upload online data/details in respect of all the students enrolled for the above degree by the target date till January 10, 2023 on priority basis," NMC said in a statement.
Details Required To Be Uploaded By Medical Colleges
Seat Entry Details
- Category of the college (govt/private/other)
- Minority/ non-minority
- Name of the counselling authority through which admission made.
- Seat matrix if private college (upload consensual agreement with the government)
Students Entry Details
- NEET 2022 roll number.
- The following details will be auto-populated after entering NEET Roll No. (which should be verified by the college)
- Name of student
- Merit number or NEET 2022 rank
- Gender
- Date of birth
- Subcategory
- Physically handicapped
- Category (government, mgmt, NRI, others)
- Date of admission
- Marks obtained or maximum marks in PCB (10+ 2)
- Marks Obtained /Maximum marks in English (10+ 2)
- Marks Obtained /Maximum marks in PCB entrance exam (NEET) and percentile
- Fees charged from students
- Category (government, private, others)