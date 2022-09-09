  • Home
According to AMU, a team from Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC) will visit the National Medical Commission soon and provide the complete data to rectify the discrepancies in the data collected by the NMC

Education | Updated: Sep 9, 2022 2:54 pm IST

NMC Denies AMU's Request To Increase MBBS Seats; 'Discrepancies In Data Collected,' Says University
Aligarh Muslim University earlier requested for increasing the number of MBBS seats to 200 from 150
Image credit: shutterstock.com

The National Medical Commission on July 8 disapproved Aligarh Muslim University (AMU)'s proposal to increase the MBBS seats from 150 to 200 at the university's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College. According to AMU, a team from Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC) will visit the National Medical Commission soon and provide the complete data to rectify the discrepancies in the data collected by the NMC.

Prof Rakesh Bhargava, Dean, JNMC said, "since the proposal pertaining to the enhancement of MBBS seats from 150 to 200 at JNMC was disapproved by NMC on July 8, 2022, a day before the Eid festival; the discrepancies mentioned in the letter seem to be an outcome of the miscalculations done on the basis of the incomplete data collected by the assessors of the NMC related to bed occupancy, pathological and radiology investigations, OT Surgeries, OBG deliveries, etc."

“Besides this, some faculty members were on leave due to Eid and Friday that has been considered as paucity of teachers by the NMC. Moreover, the data mentioned in the letter of the NMC team is only of a couple of hours and not the whole day of July 8, 2022 (Friday)”, he added.

The National Medical Commission last year accepted AMU’s request for increasing the number of MBBS seats to 200 from 150. For MBBS and BDS admission at JNMC, Aligarh Muslim University, candidates need to participate in the counsellig process conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). AMU reserves some seats under the institutional or internal quota.

