NMC Constitutes Cell To Deal With Complaints Of Ragging In Medical Colleges

An anti-ragging cell has been constituted by the National Medical Commission (NMC) to examine and resolve complaints forwarded by anti-ragging committees of different medical colleges. The cell members will meet once every month to take up the ragging complaints and undertake an independent enquiry, according to an order issued on September 15.

The cell comprises Dr Aruna V Vanikar, President, Undergraduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) as chairperson and Dr Vijayendra Kumar, Member, UGMEB, Dr Vijay Lakshmi Nag, Member, EMRB (Ethics and Medical Registration Board), Dr Yogender Malik, Member, EMRB, Shambhu Sharan Kumar, Director, UG, Ashok Kumar, deputy secretary, NMC, Chaman Lal Guleria, DS, EMRB as members and Aujender Singh, DS, NMC as member-secretary.

Complaints against ragging will be received in a dedicated email by the NMC. The UGMEB or PGMEB, to whom the case is concerned, will take necessary action on the recommendations of the cell, the order said.

