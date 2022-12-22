NMC Asks Medical Colleges To Submit Details Of MBBS Students By December 31

National Medical Commission

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has asked all medical colleges to submit details of the candidates admitted to the MBBS programme for the academic year 2022-23 by December 31, 2022. The medical colleges will have to upload details on the NMC official website -- nmc.org.in.

The latest NMC notification read: "All the Medical Colleges/Institutions are called upon to submit the requisite information through an online system that can be accessed through Commission's website (http://www.mc.org.in). The college authorities are required to submit the details of all the Students admitted for MBBS during the current academic year 2022-23."

"Through this unique login id all the Medical colleges/Institutions must submit their student's admission details latest by 31st December, 2022 into "UG Admission Monitoring Module" Students Entry System for academic year 2022-23", the notice further added.

How To Enter Students Details At NMC Website

Open the official webiste- nmc.org.in/ActivitiWebClient/login Login using credentials sent by NMC and reset the password if required. On the home page click on student admission and then on the new admission tab. Three tabs (UG admission entry, PG broad admission entry and PG super specialty admission entry) will display. Click on the "UG Seat/Student Entry" tab. The following details about the MBBS students to be entered by the colleges.

Seat Entry

Category of the college (govt/private/other)

Minority/ non-minority

Name of the counselling authority through which admission made.

Seat matrix if private college (upload consensual agreement with the government)

Student Details Entry

NEET entrance exam roll number.

The following details will be auto-populated after entering NEET Roll No. (which should be verified by the college)