NMC Asks Medical Colleges To Submit Details Of Candidates Admitted To NEET PG, NEET SS Programmes

NMC asks colleges to submit details of admitted candidates

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has asked the medical colleges to submit details of candidates admitted to NEET PG and NEET SS programmes. While the last date to enter details for PG admission 2022 is December 9, it is December 24 for NEET SS 2022. The medical colleges will have to upload details on the NMC official website -- nmc.org.in.

“All the medical colleges must submit the admission details of postgraduate students within the stipulated time, beyond which the colleges will not be allowed to enter the details of the students into Students Admission Online Monitoring System for this current academic year 2022-23,” the latest NMC notification read.

The medical colleges will not be required to send hard copies of admissions done for PG courses. It also said that the data provided through the online portal will be the only data used to monitor the students admitted to PG programmes.

NMC has also provided the option to modify or delete wrong entries within two days of the last date of admission to broad and super-speciality courses. NMC may also ask for details of caste certificate, details of NEET PG 2022 and NEET SS 2022 exams as and when required by the Postgraduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB).

The NMC has instructed the medical colleges to provide details of admission through college login on the official NMC website -- nmc.org.in. The colleges will have to use the unique ID and password. Details including course name, sanctioned intake capacity, date of admission, name of the student, registration number and category, NEET PG 2022 all India and state rank, stipend and name of the PG teacher under who the student is admitted.