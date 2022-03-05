NMC Allows Ukraine-Return MBBS Students To Complete Internships In India, Issues Guidelines For Registration
The NMC has allowed the Foreign Medical Graduates to complete their mandatory 12-month internship in India.
The National Medical Commission (NMC) has allowed the Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) who have returned to India from Ukraine, to complete their mandatory 12-month internship in India. The circular has been released by the NMC on the official website - nmc.org.in.
In a notification, the NMC has said that FMGs are facing hardship in getting themselves registered in some of the State Medical Councils after the due to compelling situations like the ongoing evacuation of Indians from Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic. The commission reiterated that the provisions contained in the FMGL Regulations, 2021 will not be applicable if -
- The FMG's who have acquired a foreign medical degree or primary qualification, prior to November 18, 2021.
- Candidates who have joined their undergraduate medical education in a foreign institution before November 18 will also be included in this category.
- FMG's who are specifically exempted by the Central government through official notification.
The NMC said: “Considering the agony and stress faced by these foreign medical graduates, their application to complete the remaining part of an internship in India is considered eligible. Accordingly, the same may be processed by state medical councils provided that the candidates must have cleared FMGE before applying for completion of internship in India."
The NMC issued a detailed guideline/ process to be followed by the state medical councils for grant of FMGs registration:
- The medical qualification/degree must be registerable to practice medicine in their respective jurisdiction of the country in which the medical degree is awarded and at par with the license to practice medicine given to a citizen of that country.
- Documentary evidence certifying successful completion of physical training or internship during the medical qualification equivalent to MBBS, if conducted in a foreign institute.
- Copy of passport with VISA and immigration details
- Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) conducted by the National Board of Examination (NBE) should be cleared by the candidates seeking registration in India.
- If the candidate is found fulfilling all the above-mentioned criteria, provisional registration may be granted by State Medical Councils for a 12-month internship or balance period.
- Internship shall be permissible in medical college hospital or hospital attached to medical colleges, permitted by the Commission.
- The maximum quota for allocation of internships to FMGs must be restricted to an additional 7.5% of the total permitted seats in a medical college.
- State Medical Councils should obtain an undertaking from the medical college that no amount/fee is charged by the medical college from the FMGs for permitting them to do their internship. The stipend and other facilities to FMGs should be extended equivalent to Indian Medical Graduates being trained at Government Medical Colleges as fixed by the appropriate authority applicable to the institution/university or state.