NMC Allows Ukraine-Return MBBS Students To Complete Internships In India, Issues Guidelines For Registration

Image credit: Shutterstock The circular has been released by the NMC on the official website - nmc.org.in.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has allowed the Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) who have returned to India from Ukraine, to complete their mandatory 12-month internship in India. The circular has been released by the NMC on the official website - nmc.org.in.

In a notification, the NMC has said that FMGs are facing hardship in getting themselves registered in some of the State Medical Councils after the due to compelling situations like the ongoing evacuation of Indians from Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic. The commission reiterated that the provisions contained in the FMGL Regulations, 2021 will not be applicable if -

The FMG's who have acquired a foreign medical degree or primary qualification, prior to November 18, 2021.

Candidates who have joined their undergraduate medical education in a foreign institution before November 18 will also be included in this category.

FMG's who are specifically exempted by the Central government through official notification.

The NMC said: “Considering the agony and stress faced by these foreign medical graduates, their application to complete the remaining part of an internship in India is considered eligible. Accordingly, the same may be processed by state medical councils provided that the candidates must have cleared FMGE before applying for completion of internship in India."

The NMC issued a detailed guideline/ process to be followed by the state medical councils for grant of FMGs registration: