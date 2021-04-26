NMC Allows Medical Colleges To Hold Invigilation Of Practical Exams Virtually

NMC has allowed virtual invigilation by external examiners for practical exams.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has allowed virtual invigilation by external coordinators for practical examinations after receiving requests from universities and institutions about the issues they are facing in conducting practical examinations for postgraduate programmes due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

The institutions have said that many teachers are declining to be examiners. Therefore, “The Postgraduate Medical Education Board has decided to permit the examiners from outside the state to participate in the practical examination process through video conferencing. The two internal examiners, who may be from the same institution or from different institutions under the same university, should be physically present,” reads the statement released by NMC on April 22.

“The concerned universities may decide the time and the method of examination taking into consideration the pandemic situation in their area,” it added.

On April 19, the Undergraduate Medical Education Board of the National Medical Commission had issued an advisory related to the conduct of annual MBBS examinations.

"The universities are advised to adhere to the existing norms for conducting theory exams. However, considering the risk stratification of the areas where medical colleges are located, all necessary precautions including staggering of small batches must be adhered to," stated the circular.

“If the external examiners are not able to travel, they may conduct the exams online,” it added.

All the students who are unable to appear for the examinations, can take up the examinations with the supplementary batches. This will not be counted as an additional attempt.