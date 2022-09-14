  • Home
NMAT MBA 2023: NMIMS Opens Registration In Pharmaceutical Management Programme, Know Eligibility Criteria

Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) has started the registration for NMAT MBA Pharmaceutical Management programme for the academic session 2023-25.

Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Sep 14, 2022 1:40 pm IST
NMAT MBA 2023: Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) has started the registration for NMAT MBA Pharmaceutical Management programme for the academic session 2023-25. Candidates who wish to apply for the NMIMS Management Aptitude Test (NMAT) 2022 in Pharmaceutical management programme can register online at the official website -- nmat.nmims.in. "The domain-specific programme will prepare students to enter the pharmaceutical sector. The program concentrates on both theoretical and practical aspects of each subject," NMIMS said in a release.

The candidates will be selected for NMIMS MBA Pharmaceutical Management courses through a separate process of GMAC by NMAT exam, Pharma Aptitude Test, and GDPI. The candidate who possess a bachelor’s, Master’s degree in Pharmacy, Life Sciences, MBBS, BDS, BHMS, BAMS, Biotechnology, Microbiology, or Bioengineering from a recognized University with a minimum of 50 per cent marks in the aggregate is eligible to apply for the programme. Candidates with BTech or BE in Bio-Tech or Bio-Medial are also eligible to apply. Candidates who are presently working in pharmaceutical companies, as well as fresher, can also apply.

NMAT 2023 MBA Pharmaceutical Management Registration: How To Apply

  • Visit the official website- nmat.nmims.in
  • Complete your GMAC registration and pay the fees
  • After receiving your GMAC ID, go to the nmat.nmims.in website
  • Log in with your GMAC ID and password and fill in all the details in the NMIMS Registration form
  • Cross-check details and pay the application fees
  • Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.
NMAT by GMAC
