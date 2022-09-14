NMAT MBA 2023: NMIMS Opens Registration In Pharmaceutical Management Programme, Know Eligibility Criteria

NMAT 2023 MBA Pharmaceutical Management Registration

NMAT MBA 2023: Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) has started the registration for NMAT MBA Pharmaceutical Management programme for the academic session 2023-25. Candidates who wish to apply for the NMIMS Management Aptitude Test (NMAT) 2022 in Pharmaceutical management programme can register online at the official website -- nmat.nmims.in. "The domain-specific programme will prepare students to enter the pharmaceutical sector. The program concentrates on both theoretical and practical aspects of each subject," NMIMS said in a release.

The candidates will be selected for NMIMS MBA Pharmaceutical Management courses through a separate process of GMAC by NMAT exam, Pharma Aptitude Test, and GDPI. The candidate who possess a bachelor’s, Master’s degree in Pharmacy, Life Sciences, MBBS, BDS, BHMS, BAMS, Biotechnology, Microbiology, or Bioengineering from a recognized University with a minimum of 50 per cent marks in the aggregate is eligible to apply for the programme. Candidates with BTech or BE in Bio-Tech or Bio-Medial are also eligible to apply. Candidates who are presently working in pharmaceutical companies, as well as fresher, can also apply.

NMAT 2023 MBA Pharmaceutical Management Registration: How To Apply