NMAT Exam 2020: Registration To Close On November 30

The NMAT registration process will close on November 30, 2020. The candidates who have not yet registered are advised to fill the application form, available at the official website, on or before the due date.

For NMAT 2020 late registration, aspirants will be required to pay Rs 2500 as application fee. The NMAT Exam 2020 window has been made accessible to the candidates between November 4 to January 30, 2021. The aspirants can take the NMAT 2020 exam either online from home or by visiting the test centre.

NMAT 2020: Important Dates

Particular Event Late Registration Dates November 21 to November 30, 2020 (Extended) NMAT 2020 Exam Window November 4, 2020 to January 30, 2021 NMAT Result Declaration 48 hours from the test date and time

* The NMAT 2020 test window lasts up to 88 days.

NMAT Eligibility Criteria:

All the aspirants who are interested to apply for NMAT must fulfil the eligibility criteria given below:

The candidates should have graduated with a minimum of 50 per cent aggregate marks.

Preference will be given to aspirants having at least two years of work experience.

Candidates in the final year of graduation are eligible to apply for NMAT 2020.

There is no age limit to apply for NMAT.

NMAT 2020 Online: How to register

Step 1: Go to the official website of NMAT - www.nmat.org.

Step 2: Next, find and click the “REGISTER” link from the top right corner of the official site.

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to the registration page of NMAT 2020.

Step 4: Create an account by entering all the essential details such as- Name, mobile number, email ID, country (where you would like to take a test), and security question.

Step 5: Click on the “Create Account” button. The NMAT login credential will be sent to the registered email ID.

Step 6: Using the NMAT login credentials, go to the application page of NMAT 2020 and fill in the required fields.

Step 7: Once all the information has been filled, pay the application fees for NMAT 2020. Then schedule the NMAT 2020 exam slot and download the NMAT admit card.

About NMAT:

NMAT 2020 is a national level MBA entrance exam that helps to take MBA admission 2021 in top B-Schools in India. The NMAT Exam 2020 will be held in 52 cities at 66 exam centers across India.