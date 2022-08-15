NMAT 2022 Registrations Underway; Check Paper Pattern; Syllabus
The application process for NMIMS Management Aptitude Test (NMAT) 2022 exam is underway. Candidates can apply online at the official website.
NMAT 2022: The application process for NMIMS Management Aptitude Test (NMAT) 2022 exam is underway. Candidates can apply online at the official website -- nmat.org. The NMAT 2022 entrance exam will be organised on October 10 at 76 exam centres across 73 cities. NMAT examination is mandatory for applying to the NMIMS University MBA programmes. The last date to apply for NMAT 2022 is October 10.
The NMAT exam is conducted by Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC). The NMAT question paper will include three sections -- Language Skills, Quantitative Skills and Logical Reasoning. Candidates have to answer a total of 108 multiple choice based questions (MCQs) within a duration of 120 minutes.
NMAT 2022: Exam Pattern
Section
Number of MCQs
Duration
Score Range
Language Skills
36
28
12-120
Quantitative Skills
36
52
12-120
Logical Reasoning
36
40
12-120
Total
108
120
36-360
NMAT 2022 Exam Syllabus
The NMAT 2022 syllabus consists following main topics
- Language Skills: Reading comprehension, para forming, error identification, prepositions, sentence completion, analogies
- Logical Reasoning: Critical reasoning, analytical puzzles, deductions, other reasoning
- Quantitative Skills: Number properties, arithmetic, algebra and probability, DI caselets and tables, DI graphs and charts, data sufficiency
NMAT 2022 Registration: How To Apply
- Visit the official website of NMAT 2022 -- nmat.org
- Register by creating an account by entering the Email ID
- Select a school preference and add a photograph
- Schedule and pay the requisite NMAT registration fee
- Download, and take a printout for further reference.