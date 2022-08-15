NMAT 2022 Registrations Underway; Check Paper Pattern; Syllabus

NMIMS Management Aptitude Test 2022

NMAT 2022: The application process for NMIMS Management Aptitude Test (NMAT) 2022 exam is underway. Candidates can apply online at the official website -- nmat.org. The NMAT 2022 entrance exam will be organised on October 10 at 76 exam centres across 73 cities. NMAT examination is mandatory for applying to the NMIMS University MBA programmes. The last date to apply for NMAT 2022 is October 10.

Latest: NMAT Sample Paper with Detailed Solutions. Check Now Don't Miss: NMAT 2022 Preparation Tips, Best Books and Exam Strategy. Click Here Applications Open for NMAT by GMAC. Accepted by 68 B-Schools in India and Abroad including ISB, SPJIMR, TAPMI, IBS Hyderabad and many more. Register Now

The NMAT exam is conducted by Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC). The NMAT question paper will include three sections -- Language Skills, Quantitative Skills and Logical Reasoning. Candidates have to answer a total of 108 multiple choice based questions (MCQs) within a duration of 120 minutes.

NMAT 2022: Exam Pattern

Section Number of MCQs Duration Score Range Language Skills 36 28 12-120 Quantitative Skills 36 52 12-120 Logical Reasoning 36 40 12-120 Total 108 120 36-360

NMAT 2022 Exam Syllabus

The NMAT 2022 syllabus consists following main topics

Language Skills: Reading comprehension, para forming, error identification, prepositions, sentence completion, analogies

Reading comprehension, para forming, error identification, prepositions, sentence completion, analogies Logical Reasoning: Critical reasoning, analytical puzzles, deductions, other reasoning

Critical reasoning, analytical puzzles, deductions, other reasoning Quantitative Skills: Number properties, arithmetic, algebra and probability, DI caselets and tables, DI graphs and charts, data sufficiency

NMAT 2022 Registration: How To Apply