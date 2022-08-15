  • Home
NMAT 2022 Registrations Underway; Check Paper Pattern; Syllabus

The application process for NMIMS Management Aptitude Test (NMAT) 2022 exam is underway. Candidates can apply online at the official website.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Aug 15, 2022 6:53 pm IST
NMAT 2022 Registrations Underway; Check Paper Pattern; Syllabus
NMIMS Management Aptitude Test 2022

NMAT 2022: The application process for NMIMS Management Aptitude Test (NMAT) 2022 exam is underway. Candidates can apply online at the official website -- nmat.org. The NMAT 2022 entrance exam will be organised on October 10 at 76 exam centres across 73 cities. NMAT examination is mandatory for applying to the NMIMS University MBA programmes. The last date to apply for NMAT 2022 is October 10.

The NMAT exam is conducted by Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC). The NMAT question paper will include three sections -- Language Skills, Quantitative Skills and Logical Reasoning. Candidates have to answer a total of 108 multiple choice based questions (MCQs) within a duration of 120 minutes.

NMAT 2022: Exam Pattern

Section

Number of MCQs

Duration

Score Range

Language Skills

36

28

12-120

Quantitative Skills

36

52

12-120

Logical Reasoning

36

40

12-120

Total

108

120

36-360

NMAT 2022 Exam Syllabus

The NMAT 2022 syllabus consists following main topics

  • Language Skills: Reading comprehension, para forming, error identification, prepositions, sentence completion, analogies
  • Logical Reasoning: Critical reasoning, analytical puzzles, deductions, other reasoning
  • Quantitative Skills: Number properties, arithmetic, algebra and probability, DI caselets and tables, DI graphs and charts, data sufficiency

NMAT 2022 Registration: How To Apply

  1. Visit the official website of NMAT 2022 -- nmat.org
  2. Register by creating an account by entering the Email ID
  3. Select a school preference and add a photograph
  4. Schedule and pay the requisite NMAT registration fee
  5. Download, and take a printout for further reference.
NMAT by GMAC NMIMS Common Entrance Test
