NMAT 2022 Registration Process Begins; Check Participating Institutes

NMAT 2022: The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) started the registration process for the NMAT 2022 from August 1. The candidates can register online at nmat.org, applicants must have qualified undergraduate degree from a recognised university in any stream to be considered eligible for NMAT 2022. NMAT will be held at 76 exam centres across 73 cities.

This year, there is an increase in the number of institutions participating in NMAT 2022. "Renowned institutes such as S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (Global Management Programme), T.A. Pai Management Institute (All MBA programmes), Flame University (MBA, MBA in Communication Management), Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Punjab (MBA) are new additions to the list of schools accepting the NMAT by GMAC score for admission in their respective programmes," the notification mentioned. ALSO READ | CAT 2022 Application Fee Increased, Test Centre Reduced; Check What’s New This Year

The candidates can apply for NMAT 2022 on the official website- nmat.org.in using names, email IDs, mobile phone numbers.

NMAT 2022 Registration: How To Apply

Visit the official website of NMAT 2022 -- nmat.org Register by creating an account by entering the Email ID Select a school preference and add a photograph Schedule and pay the requisite NMAT registration fee Download, and take a print out for further reference.

NMAT 2022: Paper Pattern

NMAT 2022 is a a computer-based exam and has three sections - Language Skills, Quantitative Skills, and Logical Reasoning.

NMAT 2022: Abroad Colleges

Philippines: Asian Institute of Management; Ateneo Graduate School of Business; Virata School of Business, University of the Philippines; De La Salle University – Dasmariñas; School of Business Administration, Arellano University; De La Salle University.

South Africa: Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS); Milpark Business School; North-west University; Rhodes Business School; University of South Africa Graduate School of Business Leadership; WITS Business; Nelson Mandela University Business School; University of Cape Town (UCT); Johannesburg Business school, University of Johannesburg; Tshwane School of Business and Society, Tshwane University

Nigeria: Lagos Business School; Lead City University; Redeemer’s University; Afe Babalola University; Covenant University, Nigeria

Morocco: Africa Business School.

For details on NMAT 2022, please visit the website- register.nmat.org.