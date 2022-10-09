  • Home
  • Education
  • NMAT 2022 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Details Here

NMAT 2022 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Details Here

Candidates can apply for the NMAT 2022 entrance exam through the official website till tomorrow.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Oct 9, 2022 12:55 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

AP ICET Counselling 2022: Round 1 Registration Begins; Apply By October 12
KEAM 2022 Counselling: Round 3 Registration Begins; Steps To Apply
UP BEd 2022 Counselling: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today
AP ICET Counselling 2022 Registration Starts From Today
GATE 2023 Registration With Late Fee Begins, Steps To Apply
Can't Qualify In NEET UG 2022; List Of Countries To Pursue Medical Studies Abroad
NMAT 2022 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Details Here
The NMAT 2022 examination will be held from October 10 to December 19.

NMAT 2022: The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) will close the NMIMS Management Aptitude Test (NMAT) 2022 registration window tomorrow, October 10. Candidates who are seeking to appear for the NMAT 2022 entrance exam can apply through the official website - mba.com/nmat or register.nmat.org. Candidates need to pay the NMAT registration fee of Rs 2,800 while applying online. A maximum of five colleges for admission can be selected by the candidate during the registration process.

NMAT 2022 Registration Direct Link

Candidates who have a three to four years bachelor's degree with 50 per cent aggregate marks in any discipline from a recognized university are eligible to apply for the NMAT examination. Students who are in their final year of their bachelor's degree can also do the NMAT 2022 registration. The NMAT 2022 exam is scheduled to be held from October 10 to December 19, 2022.

NMAT 2022: Steps To Register Online

  • Visit the official website - mba.com or register.nmat.org
  • On the homepage, click on the NMAT 2022 registration link.
  • Login by entering name, email ID, mobile number and other credentials.
  • Fill out the NMAT registration form, upload documents, pay the NMAT registration fee and select the mode of the NMAT 2022 exam.
  • Candidates are advised to take a printout of the NMAT 2022 application form for further processing.
Click here for more Education News
SVKM's NMIMS School of Business Management, Navi Mumbai NMIMS School of Technology Management and Engineering, Chandigarh
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
AP ICET Counselling 2022: Round 1 Registration Begins; Apply By October 12
AP ICET Counselling 2022: Round 1 Registration Begins; Apply By October 12
Nirmala Sitharaman Inaugurates Multi-Disciplinary Centre For Children With Special Needs In Chennai
Nirmala Sitharaman Inaugurates Multi-Disciplinary Centre For Children With Special Needs In Chennai
KEAM 2022 Counselling: Round 3 Registration Begins; Steps To Apply
KEAM 2022 Counselling: Round 3 Registration Begins; Steps To Apply
Kerala Chief Minister Mulls Over Giving Research Students From State Access To Labs In Foreign Countries
Kerala Chief Minister Mulls Over Giving Research Students From State Access To Labs In Foreign Countries
UP BEd 2022 Counselling: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today
UP BEd 2022 Counselling: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................