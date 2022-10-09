NMAT 2022 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Details Here

The NMAT 2022 examination will be held from October 10 to December 19.

NMAT 2022: The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) will close the NMIMS Management Aptitude Test (NMAT) 2022 registration window tomorrow, October 10. Candidates who are seeking to appear for the NMAT 2022 entrance exam can apply through the official website - mba.com/nmat or register.nmat.org. Candidates need to pay the NMAT registration fee of Rs 2,800 while applying online. A maximum of five colleges for admission can be selected by the candidate during the registration process.

NMAT 2022 Registration Direct Link

Candidates who have a three to four years bachelor's degree with 50 per cent aggregate marks in any discipline from a recognized university are eligible to apply for the NMAT examination. Students who are in their final year of their bachelor's degree can also do the NMAT 2022 registration. The NMAT 2022 exam is scheduled to be held from October 10 to December 19, 2022.

NMAT 2022: Steps To Register Online