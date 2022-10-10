NMAT 2022: Registration Ends Today; Direct Link, Steps To Register

NMAT 2022 registration last date October 10

NMAT 2022: The Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) will close the registration process for NMIMS Management Aptitude Test (NMAT) 2022 exam today, October 10. Candidates can apply for NMAT 2022 examination on the official website -- nmat.nmims.in. The NMAT 2022 exam will be conducted by Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) between October 10 and December 19, 2022.

Latest: NMAT Sample Paper with Detailed Solutions. Check Now Also See: India's Top Private B-Schools by NIRF. Explore Now Don't Miss: NMAT 2022 Preparation Tips, Best Books and Exam Strategy. Click Here Applications Open for NMAT by GMAC. Accepted by 68 B-Schools in India and Abroad including ISB, SPJIMR, TAPMI, IBS Hyderabad and many more. Register Now

The NMAT 2022 entrance exam will be held at 76 exam centres across 73 cities. The NMAT 2022 paper pattern will consist of 108 multiple choice-based questions (MCQs). The question paper will have three sections -- Language Skills, Quantitative Skills and Logical Reasoning. The duration of NMAT 2022 exam will be of 2 hours (120 minutes).

Aspirants can register for the NMAT examination by paying Rs 2,800 as an application fee. Candidates with a graduation degree or studying in the final year of their bachelor's degree can also apply for the exam. At the time of college selection, a candidate can maximum select five colleges for admission.

NMAT 2022 Application Form: How To Register

Go to the official website of NMAT 2022 -- nmat.org

Fresh candidates can register by creating an account by entering the Email ID

Existing candidates can directly register by clicking on the NMAT 2022 registration link

Fill in all the details as instructed and cross-check the application form

Upload necessary documents and pay the registration fee

Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference.

NMAT 2022 Application Form: Direct Link

NMIMS is conducting NMAT examinations for candidates seeking admission in MBA programmes offered by 38 top management institutes in India for the academic year 2023-23.