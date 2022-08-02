  • Home
The NMAT 2022 exam is from October 10 to December 19. The exam is for a duration of two hours.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Aug 2, 2022 8:30 pm IST

NMAT 2022 Exam Dates Out; Register By October 10
The NMAT 2022 exam is from October 10 to December 19.

NMAT 2022: The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) has released the NMIMS Management Aptitude Test (NMAT) exam schedule on August 1. The NMAT 2022 exam is from October 10 to December 19. The candidates can apply for the NMAT 2022 exam through the official website – mba.com/nmat. The last date to register for the NMAT 2022 exam is October 10.

After successful registration, the NMAT 2022 admit card will be made available. The admit card will include important information such as the exam time, location, and date. The NMAT 2022 results will be declared within 48 hours after the examination. The NMAT exam is held for multiple days. This year, the NMAT 2022 exam will be conducted for 70 days.

As per the NMAT 2022 exam pattern, the questions are from language skills, quantitative skills, and logical reasoning sections. The NMAT 2022 exam question paper will have 108 multiple choice questions (MCQs). The exam is for a duration of two hours.

NMAT 2022 Important Dates

Events

Dates

NMAT exam scheduling begins

August 1

NMAT 2022 scheduling last date

October 13

NMAT re-scheduling

August 1 - December 16

NMAT exam dates

October 10 - December 19

NMAT scheduling date for re-take

October 11 - December 16


NMIMS Management Aptitude Test (NMAT) is a national level entrance examination/ It is conducted by Graduate Management Aptitude Council (GMAC). NMAT is a postgraduate level examination for admission to MBA and PGDM programmes at NMIMS University and other prestigious business institutions in India and four other countries.

