NMAT 2022 Exam Dates Out; Register By October 10

The NMAT 2022 exam is from October 10 to December 19.

NMAT 2022: The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) has released the NMIMS Management Aptitude Test (NMAT) exam schedule on August 1. The NMAT 2022 exam is from October 10 to December 19. The candidates can apply for the NMAT 2022 exam through the official website – mba.com/nmat. The last date to register for the NMAT 2022 exam is October 10.

Latest: NMAT Sample Paper with Detailed Solutions. Check Now Don't Miss: NMAT 2022 Preparation Tips, Best Books and Exam Strategy. Click Here

Pursue MBA at UPES. Ranked Top 50 in NIRF | Highest Package 29 LPA | Accredited by NAAC with Grade 'A'. Apply Now

After successful registration, the NMAT 2022 admit card will be made available. The admit card will include important information such as the exam time, location, and date. The NMAT 2022 results will be declared within 48 hours after the examination. The NMAT exam is held for multiple days. This year, the NMAT 2022 exam will be conducted for 70 days.

As per the NMAT 2022 exam pattern, the questions are from language skills, quantitative skills, and logical reasoning sections. The NMAT 2022 exam question paper will have 108 multiple choice questions (MCQs). The exam is for a duration of two hours.

NMAT 2022 Important Dates

Events Dates NMAT exam scheduling begins August 1 NMAT 2022 scheduling last date October 13 NMAT re-scheduling August 1 - December 16 NMAT exam dates October 10 - December 19 NMAT scheduling date for re-take October 11 - December 16





NMIMS Management Aptitude Test (NMAT) is a national level entrance examination/ It is conducted by Graduate Management Aptitude Council (GMAC). NMAT is a postgraduate level examination for admission to MBA and PGDM programmes at NMIMS University and other prestigious business institutions in India and four other countries.