NMAT 2022: Apply For Admission To MBA Programme In B Schools; Details Here

NMAT 2022 Registration

NMAT 2022: Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) is conducting the registration process for NMIMS Management Aptitude Test (NMAT) 2022 exam. Candidates who wish to apply for the admission test can register online at the official website -- nmat.nmims.in. The last date to apply for NMAT 2022 is October 10. The NMAT 2022 examination will be held for admission to MBA programme offered by 38 top management institutes in India for the academic year 2023-23.

Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) will organise the NMAT 2022 entrance exam on October 10 at 76 exam centres across 73 cities. The NMAT question paper will consist of 108 multiple choice based questions (MCQs) from three sections -- Language Skills, Quantitative Skills and Logical Reasoning. Candidates have to answer the NMAT 2022 question paper within a duration of 2 hours (120 minutes).

NMAT 2022 Registration: How To Apply

Visit the official website of NMAT 2022 -- nmat.org Register by creating an account by entering the Email ID Fill in all the details complete your registration Upload necessary documents and pay the registration fee Download, and take a print out of NMAT application for further reference.

NMAT 2022: Abroad Colleges

Philippines: Asian Institute of Management; Ateneo Graduate School of Business; Virata School of Business, University of the Philippines; De La Salle University – Dasmariñas; School of Business Administration, Arellano University; De La Salle University.

South Africa: Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS); Milpark Business School; North-west University; Rhodes Business School; University of South Africa Graduate School of Business Leadership; WITS Business; Nelson Mandela University Business School; University of Cape Town (UCT); Johannesburg Business school, University of Johannesburg; Tshwane School of Business and Society, Tshwane University

Nigeria: Lagos Business School; Lead City University; Redeemer’s University; Afe Babalola University; Covenant University, Nigeria

Morocco: Africa Business School.