NMAT 2022 Additional Registrations To Begin From January 3, Important Details Here

GMAC will begin the additional registration process for NMAT 2022 from January 3

The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) will begin the additional registration process for NMAT 2022 from January 3, 2022. Candidates who could not apply through the previous registration process can now apply at-- register.nmat.org. The NMAT 2022 registration window will close on January 9, 2022.

The GMAC will be conducting the management test from January 11 to 15, 2022. Previously registered candidates can log into their existing account using their registered mobile number and password to complete the additional registration process. The registration fee will be Rs 2,300 (plus tax) for the main attempt or retake attempt

GMAC mentioned that candidates who have appeared for the NMAT for all three attempts or retake for the testing year July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022 cannot participate in the additional registration process. GMAC allows two extra retakes along with one major exam to the candidates and those who avail all three for this session cannot appear for the process.

Candidates appearing for the examination can also choose the exam mode which can be at the test centre or at home through remote proctored method. Candidates can change the exam mode later.

NMAT 2022: How To Register