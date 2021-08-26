NMAT 2021: Things To Know About Management Entrance Exam

Image credit: Shutterstock NMAT: In a testing year, students are allowed to sit for a maximum of three attempts (representational)

NMAT is a national-level entrance exam used by many popular B-Schools in the country for admitting students to MBA programmes. Unlike other entrance tests, in NMAT, candidates have the flexibility to appear from an exam centre, or from home in remote-proctored mode. The exam is administered by the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC). The entrance test is conducted in multiple sessions.

In a testing year – July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022 – students are allowed to sit for a maximum of three attempts.

Registration for NMAT 2021 is going on. The last date to apply is November 10 and exams will be conducted between October 14 and December 27.

There is a mandatory gap of minimum 15 days between two attempts. If a candidate appears for the first attempt on or before November 24, he or she can sit for all three attempts.

Similarly, those who sit for the first attempt between November 25 and December 10th will get another attempt and those who appear for it on or after December 11 will not be eligible for the second and third attempts.

NMAT 2021 score will be used by over 40 Business Schools in India, and by B-Schools in South Africa, Philippines, Nigeria, and Morocco. Here’s the complete list.

NMAT 2021 is the entrance exam and the admission process at the participating institutions will be different. The GMAC has asked candidates to visit the official websites of institutions for admission eligibility and other details.