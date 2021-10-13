NMAT 2021 Starts Tomorrow; Details On Exam Pattern

NMAT 2021 to start from tomorrow

The NMAT 2021 exam will be held tomorrow, October 14. NMAT is conducted for admission to postgraduate management programmes and is administered by the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC). The NMAT 2021 exams scheduled to begin tomorrow will continue till December 27.

Alert: Direct Link for NMAT Exam Registration, Click Here.

As per the NMAT 2021 exam pattern, the admission test will be held for three sections -- Language Skills, Quantitative Skills and Logical Reasoning. The duration of NMAT 2021 will be two hours and there will be sectional time limit attached for all the sections of the test.

Applicants were able to schedule the NMAT tests. NMAT 2021 will be held as a remote-proctored test.

The scores of NMAT will be considered for admission in several colleges and universities. Hyderabad Business School, GITAM University; Jindal Global Business School - Delhi/NCR; GITAM School of International Business, Visakhapatnam; BML Munjal University; ITM Business School, Navi Mumbai; BSE Institute Limited; SRM University Chennai, Delhi NCR Sonipat; Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University; Xavier Faculty of management (Urban Management & Governance) - Bhubaneswar; VijayBhoomi University; University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES); and VIT University are some of the colleges and universities which will use NMAT scores for admission to MBA programmes.