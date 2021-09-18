NMAT 2021: Registration Process; Participating Institutes

NMAT registration at nmat.org.in; list of institutes participating

The NMAT 2021 application is open. Students willing to take NMAT 2021 for admission to postgraduate management programmes can register online at nmat.org. NMAT is conducted by the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC). Applicants must have qualified undergraduate degree from a recognised university in any stream to be considered eligible for NMAT 2021. The minimum marks required to be eligible for the admission test is 50 per cent marks in graduation.

Candidates have to register at the official website -- nmat.org.in and create an account using the names, email IDs, mobile phone numbers and select the NMAT test centre country.

To Register for NMAT 2021

Step 1 - Visit the official website of NMAT 2021 -- nmat.org

Step 2 - Register by creating an account by entering the Email ID

Step 3 - Select a school preference and add a photograph

Step 4 - Schedule and pay the requisite NMAT registration fee

NMAT 2021 Participating Institutes

The scores of NMAT will be considered for admission in several colleges and universities including in Hyderabad Business School, GITAM University; Jindal Global Business School - Delhi/NCR; GITAM School of International Business, Visakhapatnam; BML Munjal University; ITM Business School, Navi Mumbai; BSE Institute Limited; SRM University Chennai, Delhi NCR Sonipat; Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University; Xavier Faculty of management (Urban Management & Governance) - Bhubaneswar; VijayBhoomi University; University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES); and VIT University.