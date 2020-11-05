NMAT 2020 Retake Registration Process Begins At Nmat.org.in; Details Here
As per NMAT, only those candidates who have appeared in the original exam will be eligible to participate in NMAT 2020 Retake registration process and apply at mat.org.in for NMAT 2020 Retake by January 17, 2021.
Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Nov 5, 2020 4:36 pm IST | Source: Careers360
The NMAT 2020 Retake registration process has started from today, November 5. All the candidates who wish to appear in the exam, must apply at nmat.org.in for NMAT 2020 Retake by January 17, 2021. As per the policy, only those candidates who have appeared in the original exam will be eligible to participate in NMAT 2020 Retake registration process.
NMAT 2020 Retake: How To Register
Candidates can follow the following steps for NMAT 2020 Retake registration.
- Go to the official website- nmat.org.in
- Click on ‘Existing User Login’
- On the dashboard, click on ‘Retake’ button
- Select the date, schedule and exam centre
- Pay the application fee of Rs 2,000
The application fee can be paid online by Credit/Debit Card or Netbanking.
NMAT 2020: Eligibility Criteria
- NMAT 2020 can be given by candidates of any age. The exam conducting body has not determined any upper age limit or have put any restriction to appear for NMAT.
- All candidates should have at least 50 per cent marks in the undergraduate degree to give NMAT 2020.
- Those candidates who have a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university in any stream will be able to apply and do NMAT registration 2020.
