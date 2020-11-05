NMAT 2020 Retake Registration Process Begins At Nmat.org.in; Details Here

The NMAT 2020 Retake registration process has started from today, November 5. All the candidates who wish to appear in the exam, must apply at nmat.org.in for NMAT 2020 Retake by January 17, 2021. As per the policy, only those candidates who have appeared in the original exam will be eligible to participate in NMAT 2020 Retake registration process.

NMAT 2020 Retake: How To Register

Candidates can follow the following steps for NMAT 2020 Retake registration.

Go to the official website- nmat.org.in

Click on ‘Existing User Login’

On the dashboard, click on ‘Retake’ button

Select the date, schedule and exam centre

Pay the application fee of Rs 2,000

The application fee can be paid online by Credit/Debit Card or Netbanking.

NMAT 2020: Eligibility Criteria