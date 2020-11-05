  • Home
  • Education
  • NMAT 2020 Retake Registration Process Begins At Nmat.org.in; Details Here

NMAT 2020 Retake Registration Process Begins At Nmat.org.in; Details Here

As per NMAT, only those candidates who have appeared in the original exam will be eligible to participate in NMAT 2020 Retake registration process and apply at mat.org.in for NMAT 2020 Retake by January 17, 2021.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Nov 5, 2020 4:36 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

NMAT By GMAC 2019 Application Without Late Fee Closes Today
Online Registration Begins For NMAT By GMAC 2019 Exam
7 B-Schools To Offer Scholarships To NMAT By GMAC Test Takers
NMAT BY GMAC Registration Opens For 2018; Scores Now Accepted At B-Schools In India, South Africa, Philippines
NMAT By GMAC 2017: Registration Increases By 7%, More Than 88 Thousand Students Apply
NMAT by GMAC 2017: Exam Pattern, Test Structure And Marking Scheme
NMAT 2020 Retake Registration Process Begins At Nmat.org.in; Details Here
NMAT 2020 Retake Registration Process Begins At Nmat.org.in; Details Here
New Delhi:

The NMAT 2020 Retake registration process has started from today, November 5. All the candidates who wish to appear in the exam, must apply at nmat.org.in for NMAT 2020 Retake by January 17, 2021. As per the policy, only those candidates who have appeared in the original exam will be eligible to participate in NMAT 2020 Retake registration process.

NMAT 2020 Retake: How To Register

Candidates can follow the following steps for NMAT 2020 Retake registration.

  • Go to the official website- nmat.org.in
  • Click on ‘Existing User Login’
  • On the dashboard, click on ‘Retake’ button
  • Select the date, schedule and exam centre
  • Pay the application fee of Rs 2,000

The application fee can be paid online by Credit/Debit Card or Netbanking.

NMAT 2020: Eligibility Criteria

  • NMAT 2020 can be given by candidates of any age. The exam conducting body has not determined any upper age limit or have put any restriction to appear for NMAT.
  • All candidates should have at least 50 per cent marks in the undergraduate degree to give NMAT 2020.
  • Those candidates who have a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university in any stream will be able to apply and do NMAT registration 2020.
Click here for more Education News
NMAT by GMAC Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2020 Begins At Mahacet.org, Details Here
Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2020 Begins At Mahacet.org, Details Here
Assam NEET Counselling 2020: Registration Begins At Dme.assam.gov.in
Assam NEET Counselling 2020: Registration Begins At Dme.assam.gov.in
COVID-19: Johns Hopkins, IIHMR University To Offer Online Courses On 'Vaccine Economics'
COVID-19: Johns Hopkins, IIHMR University To Offer Online Courses On 'Vaccine Economics'
IIT Delhi: Over 1500 To Be Awarded Degrees At Convocation With Prime Minister Narendra Modi As Chief Guest
IIT Delhi: Over 1500 To Be Awarded Degrees At Convocation With Prime Minister Narendra Modi As Chief Guest
262 Students Test Positive For COVID-19 After Schools Reopen In Andhra Pradesh
262 Students Test Positive For COVID-19 After Schools Reopen In Andhra Pradesh
.......................... Advertisement ..........................