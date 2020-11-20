NMAT 2020 Application Window To Close Today; Check Steps





The application window for the Narsee Monjee Aptitude Test 2020 (NMAT 2020) will close today. Candidates willing to appear for the NMAT 2020 on January 30, 2021, can apply online at nmat.org. Candidates have to register at the official website -- nmat.org.in and create an account using the names, email IDs, mobile phone numbers and select the NMAT test centre country. NMAT is a national level entrance test conducted for admission to postgraduate management programmes.

NMAT 2020 Registration -- Direct Link

NMAT is conducted by the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC). The admission council opened the NMAT registration window on September 14, 2020. To be eligible to apply for NMAT 2020, candidates must hold an undergraduate degree from a recognised university in any stream. The minimum marks required to be eligible for the admission test is 50 per cent marks in graduation. GMAC has not set any limit on the ages of candidates to appear for NMAT 2020.

To Register for NMAT 2020

Step 1 - Visit the official website of NMAT 2020 -- nmat.org

Step 2 - Register by creating an account by entering the Email ID

Step 3 - Select a school preference and add a photograph

Step 4 - Schedule and pay the requisite NMAT registration fee