NMAT 2020: Preparation Tips To Crack The Exam

NMAT is a national-level exam conducted by the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) for the students willing to get into one of the Indian B-Schools. In order to perform well in the NMAT entrance exam, it’s imperative for aspirants to make a time -table, prepare a strategy and study accordingly. Some of the NMAT preparation tips include- time management, revision etc. Here’s how to prepare for the NMAT 2020 exam:

Important Dates - NMAT 2020

Events Dates Examination Date November 4, 2020 to January 31, 2021 Result Declaration Date To be announced





NMAT: Preparation Strategy

Aspirants wondering how to prepare for NMAT by GMAC should follow the below-mentioned preparation tips to crack the NMAT examination with a good percentile.

Time Management

Time management will play a crucial role in all entrance examinations. It is very important to manage time well while answering the questions in the NMAT by GMAC 2020 exam. Do not spend more than two minutes on a single question. Proper time management will help a candidate to revise the entire syllabus before the exam day. During the examination, if an aspirant manages his time well, he/she will be able to revise and re-check the answers before submitting the response sheet.

Choose Study Material Wisely

One must try to solve question papers of other management examination as well. According to experts, practising with multiple books is not a good idea, rather practising from a book which has good ideas will be helpful.

Revision Strategy

Make short notes, in the form of bullet points, on each topic of the NMAT syllabus. The only purpose of making bullet points or short notes is to memorize more things in a short span of time.

Solve Questions Using Short Tricks

Solving a question using a short trick will help in saving a lot of time. If a candidate practices daily, he/she will have better command on short tricks. A lot of NMAT preparation books pdf are available in the market or on the Internet explaining short tricks to solve a question.

Practice NMAT Mock Test

Practice from the previous year’s question papers until the last week of examination. Solve previous year’s papers within the given time limit as it increases the chances of clearing the NMAT exam in a first attempt. By solving each paper, a candidate realises how efficiently and effectively he/she will be able to appear in the actual exam.

About NMAT 2020

Every year, the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) conducts the NMAT exam in a computer-based mode for more than two and a half months. The exam is held for admission into MBA programs offered at various Indian B-Schools.