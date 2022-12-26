NMAM Institute of Technology Placement 2022: Highest Package At Rs 53 Lakh, Over 1,200 Job Offers Made

  • Home
The NMAM Institute of Technology campus placement for 2022 batch has recorded over 200 companies making more than 1200 job offers.

Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Dec 26, 2022 2:26 pm IST

NMAM Institute of Technology campus placement for 2022 batch recorded more than 1200 job offers
New Delhi:

The NMAM Institute of Technology campus placement for 2022 batch has recorded over 200 companies making more than 1200 job offers to the students who are in 7th semester and the highest package being 53 lakhs. As per the official release, the highest number of offers have been made by DXC Technology, Mindtree, Capgemini, Accenture, Infosys, Cognizant and TCS, among others.

The placement cell at NMAM Institute of Technology (NMAMIT) is also known as Abhyuday. The college has a dedicated Department for counselling, welfare, training and placement which consists of a Department Head, full-time Counsellor, Office Superintendent, Placement Executive, Faculty coordinators, committed departmental staff and student volunteers who work towards students' well-being.

The department conducts programmes that help the students to enhance their knowledge and to equip themselves with industry-relevant skills and technology. Soft skills training is arranged to help the students ace the selection process and give them a superior edge in the competitive job markets. Non-placed students are assisted with placements for a year after their graduation through 'Off-Campus' initiatives and referrals. As per NIRF ranking 2022, NMAM Institute of Technology is ranked 175 among Engineering Institutes

NMAM Institute of Technology, Karkala Taluk
