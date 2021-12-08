  • Home
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi High Court Chief Justice DN Patel are among guests who will attend the eighth convocation of the National Law University (NLU), Delhi, tomorrow, December 9.

Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Dec 8, 2021 4:56 pm IST

NLU Delhi 8th Convocation Tomorrow, Chief Justice Of India, Delhi CM Among Guests
Over 300 students of NLU Delhi will receive their bachelors, masters and doctoral degrees in the convocation (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The CJI, who is also the Visitor of the university, will deliver the convocation address.

Mr Kejriwal will be the special guest of honour, NLU Delhi said. Justice Patel, who is also the Chancellor of the university, will award degrees.

“We cordially invite you to be a part of the 8th Convocation, 2021 to be held on Thursday, 9th December at 4:30 PM at the Auditorium, NLU Delhi. Hon'ble Mr. N.V. Ramana, Chief Justice of India and Visitor, NLU Delhi will deliver the convocation address, Hon'ble Mr. Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister, Govt. of NCT Delhi will be the special guest of honour, Hon'ble Mr. Justice D.N.Patel, Chief Justice, High Court of Delhi and Chancellor, NLU Delhi will confer the degrees,” NLU Delhi said.

Over 300 students of NLU Delhi will receive their bachelors, masters and doctoral degrees in the convocation, the institute said.

The event will be held following Covid protocol and streamed online, it said.

NLU Delhi is a NAAC ‘A’ grade institution with a score of 3.59 out of 4. It is the second best institute for Law education in the country, according to Education Ministry’s NIRF 2021 rankings.

