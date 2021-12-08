NLU Delhi 8th Convocation Tomorrow, Chief Justice Of India, Delhi CM Among Guests

Image credit: Shutterstock Over 300 students of NLU Delhi will receive their bachelors, masters and doctoral degrees in the convocation (representational)

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi High Court Chief Justice DN Patel are among guests who will attend the eighth convocation of the National Law University (NLU), Delhi, tomorrow, December 9.

The CJI, who is also the Visitor of the university, will deliver the convocation address.

Mr Kejriwal will be the special guest of honour, NLU Delhi said. Justice Patel, who is also the Chancellor of the university, will award degrees.

Over 300 students of NLU Delhi will receive their bachelors, masters and doctoral degrees in the convocation, the institute said.

The event will be held following Covid protocol and streamed online, it said.

NLU Delhi is a NAAC ‘A’ grade institution with a score of 3.59 out of 4. It is the second best institute for Law education in the country, according to Education Ministry’s NIRF 2021 rankings.