NLU Convocation 2022: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Asks Aspiring Lawyers To Serve The Downtrodden

NLU Convocation 2022: National Law University, Delhi hosted its 9th convocation on Saturday, October 15 where Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was the Guest of Honour. Extending best wishes to all the aspiring lawyers, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "aspiring lawyers should serve the downtrodden and take up the cause social justice in their professional journey". Over 160 students received bachelors', masters' and doctoral degrees in law.

Honourable Justice DY Chandrachud, Judge, Supreme Court of India was the chief guest and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, Chief Justice, High Court of Delhi and Chancellor of NLU Delhi conferred degrees to students. The convocation ceremony was also livestreamed on the university's YouTube channel- youtube.com/user/nlunewdelhi.

Established in 2008, NLU Delhi bagged second position in the Law School Category in NIRF ranking 2022. NLU Delhi is a NAAC ‘A’ grade institution with a score of 3.59.

Meanwhile, NLU Delhi will conduct the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2023 on December 11, 2022, between 11 am and 12:30 pm. The AILET 2023 is being conducted for admission to five year BA LLB, LLM and PhD programmes for the 2023-24 academic session. To apply for five-year BA LLB (Honours).