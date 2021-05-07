NLU Consortium To Decide On CLAT 2021 Exam Date Soon

Image credit: Shutterstock A decision on CLAT 2021 exam is expected soon

The Consortium of National Law Universities will decide on conducting CLAT 2021 examination soon. The CLAT examination, initially scheduled to be held on May 9 was postponed to June 13 in view of increasing coronavirus cases across the country. In a notification dated April 19, the Consortium said the COVID situation is currently being monitored and a decision will be taken in the first week of May.

“All applicants of CLAT-2021 are hereby informed that Consortium of National Law Universities is monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic situation and will take the stock of the situation in the first week of May 2021 regarding the date of the test. Notification will be issued on the website of Consortium subsequently,” reads the notification issued by the Convenor.

“The applicants are advised not to panic at this stage as the Consortium shall be taking appropriate steps as time and situation demand and shall keep the applicants updated accordingly,” it added.

CLAT is held for admission to five-year integrated LLB and LLM programmes at participating institutions. A total of 22 National Law Universities (NLUs) consider CLAT score for admission to BA LLB, BSc LLB, BBA LLB, B.Com LLB, BSW LLB, and LLM programmes.

Students who have appeared for Class 12 board exams in 2020 or will appear this year are eligible to apply for CLAT. Candidates are required to score a minimum of 45 per cent marks or its equivalent in the qualifying examination. For SC and ST candidates, 40 per cent marks are required.

For LLM admissions, candidates must have an LLB degree with 50 per cent marks or its equivalent. Five per cent relaxation is applicable to reserved category candidates.