Students who have studied in an educational institution of the state for 10 years or more can take admission under the quota

The National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, has introduced a 25 per cent horizontal quota for Karnataka students seeking admission to BA, LLB (honours) and LLM programmes offered by the university. Candidates who have studied in an educational institution of the state for 10 years or more are eligible to apply for admission under the quota, the university said, adding that they must update their CLAT 2021 application form to avail benefits of the quota.

“In academic year 2021-22 the university hereby introduces a 25 per cent horizontal compartmentalized reservation for “Karnataka Students.” Candidates who have studied for not less than 10 years in a recognized educational institution in Karnataka shall be eligible to be considered as ‘Karnataka Students,” NLSIU said in a statement.

“All candidates for admission to NLSIU’s BA, LLB (Hons) programme and LLM programme who are eligible as Karnataka students and wish to avail the reservation must update their online CLAT 2021 application by selecting the “Karnataka Students” option against NLSIU, Bangalore in the reservations tab. Students are also advised to keep their study certificate/s issued by their school/s ready to be submitted at the time of counselling/admission,” it added.

The governing bodies of NLSIU have adopted the “NLSIU Inclusion and expansion plan 2021-2024” and have resolved to increase diversity of its student body, the university said on June 22.

The university said it aims to facilitate greater access to marginalised and unprivileged sections of society in a phased manner. “The plan was reviewed and approved by the Executive Council on 21.03.2021 and finally reviewed and adopted by the General Council on 17.04.2021,” it added.

NLSIU, Bengaluru, is the top law school in India, according to the Education Ministry’s NIRF 2020 rankings.

Meanwhile, the Consortium of National Law Universities has increased the number of test centres for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2021), in view of the COVID-19 situation in India.

The consortium said applicants can update their exam centres up to July 4 at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

CLAT 2021, for admission to UG, PG law programmes at NLUs, will be held on July 23.