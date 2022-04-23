NLSAT 2022 Exam Tomorrow; Check NLSIU Bangalore Sample Papers, Instructions For Candidates

Image credit: Shutterstock NLSAT 2022 will be held tomorrow

NLSAT 2022: The National Law School of India University, Bengaluru is all set to conduct the National Law School Admission Test (NLSAT) 2022 tomorrow, April 24, for admission to 3-year LLB programmes. The NLSAT 2022 will be held in offline mode at 2 pm across various test centres across the country. The law entrance exam will be a three-stage national-level examination process. The first and second stages will be conducted as written tests. While the final stage will be an interview round.

The NLSIU has released two sets of sample papers for the aspirants to get acquainted with the NLSAT 2022 exam pattern. The first set of the NLSAT sample papers can be accessed through the official website-- nls.ac.in, as a pdf file, whereas the candidates can access the second set of sample question papers released by NLSIU by logging in to their registered email IDs.

NLSAT 2022 Sample Papers: Direct Link

NLSAT 2022: Paper Pattern

The NLSAT will be conducted for 140 marks, of which 75 marks shall be for multiple-choice questions (MCQs), and 65 marks shall be for subjective questions. The interview shall be for 10 marks.

NLSAT 2022 Question Paper Part A: Format And Instructions

Part A of the NLSAT 2022 paper will comprise between 8 and 10 general comprehension (GC) passages.

Each GC passage will be accompanied by MCQ that candidates will answer based on the information provided in the question paper.

NLSAT 2022 Part A will have a total of 75 MCQs.

Each GC passage will be approximately 500 words. The questions will combine elements from each of the 3 subjects, including english comprehension, current affairs, and critical reasoning (including logical reasoning and legal aptitude). It shall include 25 questions from each subject.

Each MCQ carries 1 mark. Candidates will receive 1 mark for each correct answer and for each wrong answer, candidates will receive -0.25 marks marks.

Candidates will receive -0.25 marks for each un-attempted question.

NLSAT 2022 Question Paper Part B: Format And Instructions

Part B of NLSAT 2022 will comprise 10 legal aptitude/ reasoning problem-based questions with short answers, and 1 current affairs essay.

Candidates must answer all the legal aptitude/ reasoning questions within 150 words.

No prior knowledge of the law is expected. Each question in the legal aptitude/ reasoning section carries 5 marks.

The current affairs section will provide at least three essay topics. Candidates must write a 500-word essay on one topic, which will carry 15 marks.

NLSAT 2022: Interview

The interview round of the NLSAT 2022 will be held in May and the NLSIU will publish the final admission list in June 2022. The first batch of the programme will admit 60 students and classes will commence on July 1, 2022.