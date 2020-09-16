NLAT Answer Key 2020 Released; Check Question Paper And How To Download

  • Home
National Law School of India University Bangalore, or NLSIU, has released the final NLAT 2020 answer key for the UG and PG programmes on its official portal—nls.ac.in.

Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Sep 16, 2020 11:28 am IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

National Law School of India University Bangalore, or NLSIU, has released the final NLAT 2020 answer key for the UG and PG programmes on its official portal—nls.ac.in. Candidates can download the NLAT provisional answer key 2020 along with questions papers from nls.ac.in/admissions. In order to calculate the probable scores, candidates can check the NLAT provisional answer key 2020 that includes questions asked in the NLAT 2020 entrance exam by matching their answers marked in the OMR sheets. After the NLAT 2020 entrance exam was held, many complaints have been raised by the candidates. As a consideration, NLAT 2020 answer key has been released.

Candidates have also been provided with an option to challenge the NLAT 2020 answer key. The objections could be raised from September 12 onwards. Now that the NLAT Answer Key 2020 has been released, candidates would not be able to raise the objections any further.

NLAT 2020 Answer Key: Steps To Download The Provisional Answer Key

  1. The provisional answer key has been released on the NLSIU website — nls.ac.in/admissions.
  2. The NLAT 2020 answer key is released in pdf format.
  3. Click on the NLAT answer key download link
  4. Download the NLAT answer key.

In NLAT 2020 entrance exam, each question carries 2 marks, -0.50 marks will be deducted for an incorrect answer, and -0.25 marks will be deducted for an unanswered question. National Law School of India University, NLSIU, Bangalore will release the final NLAT 2020 result soon.

