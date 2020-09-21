  • Home
NLAT 2020: Supreme Court Cancels NLSIU Bengaluru Entrance Exam

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 21, 2020 11:41 am IST | Source: PTI

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Monday quashed NLSIU Bengaluru's notification for a separate entrance exam, the National Law Aptitude Test 2020 held on September 12, for admission to its five-year integrated BA LLB (Hons) programme.

While cancelling the NLAT 2020 entrance exam, the apex court also directed that admissions in all 22 National Law Universities (NLUs) be conducted in accordance with CLAT 2020 which is scheduled to be held on September 28.

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan passed the order on a plea challenging the NLAT-2020 filed by former NLSIU vice chancellor Professor R Venkata Rao and the parent of an aspirant. The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a centralised national level entrance test for admissions to 22 NLUs in India. Bengaluru's National Law School of India University is one of them.

