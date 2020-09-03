  • Home
NLAT 2020: NLSUI To Hold Own Entrance Test; Application Starts Today, Test On September 12

NLSUI, for admission to the 2020-21 session, will not consider CLAT scores. The university, this year, will conduct NLAT for admission to its UG and PG programmes in law.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 3, 2020 10:50 pm IST | Source: Careers360

CLAT Scores Not To Be Considered For Admission To NLSUI
New Delhi:

The National Law School of Indian University (NLSUI) Bengaluru, will conduct its own entrance test this year for the admission to undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes. Named, National Level Aptitude Test (NLAT), the aptitude examination will test the aspirants of NLSUI on “subjects that correspond to the subjects proposed to be tested in the Common Law Admission Test, 2020”.

The application for NLAT 2020 will continue till midnight of September 10. Candidates seeking admission to the university can apply online at https://admissions.nls.ac.in/. The aptitude test of NLAT will be held on September 12 in online proctored mode. Students will be able to take the test from home.

“Candidates will have to ensure that they can appear for the examination on the appropriate date and time using a computer device as per the detailed specifications that will be provided including video and audio inputs. NLSIU shall not be responsible for any connectivity issues, or failure of internet connection during the examination. NLSIU reserves the right to cancel any candidate’s examination based on misconduct or examination malpractice,” read an NLSUI statement.

NLSUI has decided to conduct its own test and ignore CLAT scores this year, because the trimester system of NLSUI UG and PG programmes were at a disadvantage due to the repeated postponements of CLAT.

The official website of the university has details of BA LLB admissions and LLM admissions along with eligibility criteria, application and admission procedure and seat intake.

