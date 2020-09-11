NLAT 2020: Supreme Court Allows NLSIU Bengaluru To Hold Own Exam In Break From CLAT

Image credit: Shutterstock NLAT 2020: Supreme Court Allows NLSIU Bengaluru To Hold Own Exam

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the National Law School Of India University (NLSIU) to conduct its own entrance test -- National Law Aptitude Test (NLAT) -- scheduled for tomorrow, September 12, 2020. The institute had earlier announced that it will not accept CLAT 2020 scores for admission to different programmes offered by the university. NLSIU, and instead, will hold NLAT 2020 for admission to its BA LLB and LLM programmes.

A former Vice-Chancellor of National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bangalore, and a student's parent had moved the Supreme Court challenging the university’s decision, terming it as "manifestly arbitrary and illegal".

Former Vice-Chancellor R Venkata Rao and Rakesh Kumar Agarwalla, said such unilateral decision to hold National Law Aptitude Test (NLAT) as entrance exam to the university was taken without any application of mind, “thereby completely prejudicing the students at the final hour and has put their career at jeopardy for purely whimsical reasons”.

The plea said that from the decision taken by Vice Chancellor Professor Sudhir Krishnaswamy it is apparent that the decision is solely directed at creating an “elitist institution” which caters to those who are able to afford to take the test, while “completely ignoring the aspirations of poor, marginalized, and less privileged candidates”.

The Supreme court, however, made it clear that NLAT 2020 results will not be declared and no admission will be done without the Court's approval.