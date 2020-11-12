NITTTR Kolkata: Education Minister Inaugurates National Seminar On Ancient Indian Education System

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' inaugurated a two-day National Seminar on Ancient Indian Education System organised by NITTTR, Kolkata on November 11. On the occasion of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad’s birth anniversary, the programme was organised to celebrate the National Education Day. Vice-Chairman of UGC, Shri Bhushan Patwardhan, Director NITTTR, Kolkata, Debi Prasad Mishra, Chairman BOG, NITTTR, Kolkata, Harshavardhan Neotia attended the ceremony.

In his address, Mr Pokhriyal said it is a matter of pride for us that the traditional Indian knowledge system has stood out in the fields of science, technology, art, architecture, culture, mathematics, medicine, etc. It is the need of the hour to accept the vastness of the Indian disciplines and use this knowledge to solve the present-day problems by connecting them to modern research and innovation, Mr Pokhriyal added.

आज राष्ट्रीय तकनीकी शिक्षक प्रशिक्षण एवं अनुसंधान संस्थान, कोलकाता द्वारा राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा दिवस के सुअवसर पर आयोजित 'प्राचीन भारतीय शिक्षा प्रणाली' पर आधारित दो दिवसीय राष्ट्रीय वेबीनार के उद्घाटन-समारोह में गणमान्य शिक्षाविदों के साथ सहभागिता की। pic.twitter.com/Kp2gFelrUb — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) November 11, 2020

On the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the Minister remembered him as a great scholar and first Education Minister of India. Mr Pokhriyal elaborated on the importance of passing on our ancient culture and heritage to the present generation.

The Minister hoped that this national seminar will provide the awareness amongst the participants about the importance of the ancient Indian Education system. This seminar will give a boost to glorify the fundamentals of our ancient education, which never means holding on to the past, but thinking with a different vision for the holistic development of our citizens, he added.

Mr Patwardhan highlighted the importance of the seminar calling it the need of the hour. The inaugural ceremony was followed by the address by the Director NITTTR, Kolkata who spoke about the ancient Indian education system emphasising upon the great seats of learning, like the Nalanda and Takshashila Universities. The next speaker, Prof. Surendra Kumar, former Vice-Chancellor of Kangri Gurukula University, Haridwar spoke about the Education System in the Vedic period.