Nitin Gadkari Asks Students To Be Catalyst For Social Change

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: May 29, 2021 4:41 pm IST | Source: PTI

Nitin Gadkari appealed to students to be the catalyst for the social and economic change in the 21st Century (file photo)
Amravati:

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday appealed to students to be the catalyst for the social and economic change in the 21st Century. "As the 21st Century belongs to India, all-out efforts should be made to bring about the social and economic change in the lives of the people," Mr Gadkari said in his online address on the occasion of the 37th convocation ceremony of the Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University.

He asked the varsity to use technological innovations to make all villages ideal. "The university should take up projects that would address the problems of the community around it. The varsity, its teachers and students should work together for value addition and contribution to the GDP of the region," the Nagpur MP said.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari appealed to students to make a resolve in life, which he said was necessary to become successful. "Success comes through a resolve. Work hard to achieve that goal," he said. On the occasion, Shankar Baba Papalkar was conferred the honorary D.Litt. by the university for his work in the fields of environment conservation and rehabilitation.

