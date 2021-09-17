NITI Aayog, BYJU’S To Provide Free Education Content To Children In 112 Districts

Image credit: Shutterstock NITI Aayog, BYJU’S To Provide Free Education Content (representational)

Government think-tank NITI Aayog has partnered with edtech company BYJU’s to provide free educational content to children from 112 aspirational districts.

Under this partnership, children from these districts will get free access to learning content developed by BYJU’s, including content for competitive exams like the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), an official statement said.

The collaboration will feature two main components – BYJU’S Career-Plus programme, under Aakash+BYJU’S, will identify and provide NEET, JEE preparation coaching to 3,000 meritorious students of Classes 11 and 12, and a voluntary programme for classes 6-12 students who can opt-in to receive scholastic content from BYJU’S Learning App for 3 years, under its social impact initiative, Education for All.

For the Career-Plus programme, students will be selected through a test. They will receive tablets/smartphones, in addition to learning content, support and guidance, BYJU’s said.

Technology has played a key role in helping ensure continuity and a lot of classrooms have moved to an “online” format. In many ways, this has catalysed the development of innovations in the Education space, and it is imperative for us to reimagine education and keep pace with these innovations. Effective use of technology in education can aid transformation and with BYJU’S joining us, the students in these aspirational districts will get an opportunity to access quality education,” NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said.

Byju Raveendran, Founder and CEO, BYJU’S, said, “Through our Education for All programme, we have been empowering and impacting millions of children across the country, and by partnering with NITI Aayog, our efforts are being strengthened further...we are confident that with this partnership, children from underserved communities and locations will be empowered with tech-enabled learning and bring in positive systemic changes in the education ecosystem.”