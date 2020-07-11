NITI Aayog Atal Innovation Mission Launches App Development Module For School Students

NITI Aayog Launches App Development Module For School Students

The Atal Innovation Mission of Centre's think-tank, NITI Aayog, has launched a free online app development course for school students across the country. Named, ‘ATL App Development Module’, the online course intends to make mobile application-developers of school students under Atal Tinkering Lab initiative of AIM. The online course will comprise six project-based learning modules and online mentoring sessions.

The course has been jointly developed by NITI Aayog’s AIM and Indian startup, Plezmo. Structuring the course module for the school students to develop mobile applications in various Indian languages is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of AtmaNirbhar Bharat, said the statement issued by NITI Aayog.

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant in said: “Our honorable Prime Minister has been encouraging the citizens to use technology and innovate for an AatmaNirbhar Bharat. It is crucial for the young Indians to learn skills at a young age and to enable them to become the next generation of technology leaders.”

“And under the Atal Tinkering Lab initiative, AIM, NITI Aayog is proud to launch the ATL App Development module for our India’s young minds – our dear children,” Mr Kant added.

Speaking on the virtual launch of the module, Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog R Ramanan added: “This would be one of the largest App learning and development initiatives at a school level in any country.”

“To foster learning and creativity within young minds, as part of the ATL #TinkerfromHome campaign, AIM, NITI Aayog has created a growing state of the art platform for the students and teachers across the country to learn and apply the latest of technologies including Artificial Intelligence, Game Design and Development, 3D Design, Astronomy, Digital Creativity Skills, etc. from the comfort and safety of their homes,” Mr Ramanan said.